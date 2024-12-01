McTominay keeps Lazio top; Mbappe goal helps Madrid up to second

NAPOLI ARE FOUR points ahead of the Series A chasing pack thanks to Scott McTominay’s neat finish in the 31st minute against Torino.

McTominay’s winner was his third Serie A goal since signing for Napoli in the summer and the Scotland midfielder is playing a key role in his new team’s bid for a fourth Italian league title.

Napoli would have left Turin with more than the 1-0 win had Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic not pulled off a series of top class saves.

The Serbia ‘keeper kept out a Romelu Lukaku backheel and Kvaratskhelia’s looping header before McTominay broke the deadlock, and he got down brilliantly to stop both Mathias Olivera’s close-range header in the 65th minute and Giovanni Simeone in stoppage time.

Atalanta can move back to within a point of Napoli with a win at Roma on Monday night.

In Spain, champions Real Madrid beat Getafe 2-0 to move second in La Liga on Sunday with Kylian Mbappe finding the net after a difficult week.

The French striker has been criticised in recent weeks for his form but after Jude Bellingham opened the scoring from the penalty spot, Mbappe slotted home a well-taken second.

Later, Mbappe missed three other big chances but Madrid were able to move within one point of league leaders Barcelona, who lost on Saturday at home against Las Palmas.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have played one fewer game than the Catalans, and Atletico Madrid, third, who are one point behind.