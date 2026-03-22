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Meath on the up as they defeat Offaly to confirm top level football next year
Meath 2-22
Offaly 0-18
Kevin Egan reports from Tullamore
MEATH BOOKED PROMOTION to the top tier of the GAA football league in Tullamore today with a convincing win over Offaly.
First-half goals from Jordan Morris and Bryan Menton paved the way for success for R0bbie Brennan’s side.
More to follow…
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Division 2 GAA League Meath Offaly Royals