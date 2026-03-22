Meath on the up as they defeat Offaly to confirm top level football next year

Meath 2-22

Offaly 0-18

Kevin Egan reports from Tullamore

MEATH BOOKED PROMOTION to the top tier of the GAA football league in Tullamore today with a convincing win over Offaly.

First-half goals from Jordan Morris and Bryan Menton paved the way for success for R0bbie Brennan’s side.

More to follow…

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