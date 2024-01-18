Thrilling comeback is music to Iga Swiatek's ears

IGA SWIATEK REFUSED to reveal the song she was listening to on her headphones as the Polish world number one battled back in thrilling fashion from 4-1 down in the third set to beat former finalist Danielle Collins 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Swiatek said she was grooving to a Rolling Stones song when she came onto Rod Laver Arena on day five of the tournament in Melbourne.

“I feel like when I’m really well-focused I am kind of repeating the same song throughout the whole match,” she said.

“It gives me energy and I can kind of narrow my focus just to that song that I keep hearing and the technical stuff that I want to think about.

“I don’t like when my brain is kind of picking up the songs from the changeovers because every time is a different one. I want to keep, yeah, hearing The Rolling Stones.”

But the four-time Grand Slam champion was coy when asked which exact song she had chosen, fearing there was a danger it could be over-played.

“I don’t want to say because I already said couple of times — it became like the anthem of the tournament or whatever,” she said.

“It ruined it a little bit for me. I don’t want to say.

“I had on my first Roland Garros that I won, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ (by Guns N’ Roses). I couldn’t even hear it ever again because of all this fuss that this song made.”

Swiatek was up a set and a break in her second-round match before faltering badly and slipping to a 4-1 deficit in the deciding set.

But just as she appeared to be heading home, she reeled off five straight games to win 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 and extend her winning run to 18 matches.

“Oh my God, I was at the airport already,” said Swiatek, who has never won the Australian Open.

American world number five Jessica Pegula Thursday became the highest seed to depart, upset by young French star Clara Burel 6-4, 6-2.

The fifth seed had no answers to the 22-year-old, who set up an all-French third-round clash with Oceane Dodin, conqueror of Italy’s Martina Trevisan.

“I’m still shaking,” said Burel, who has never gone beyond a Grand Slam second round before. “I’m just really happy to be through.

Alexander Zverev plays a backhand return to Lukas Klein. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

On the men’s side of the draw, world number six Alexander Zverev said he felt like a spectator and that Slovak qualifier Lukas Klein deserved to win after being pushed to the limit.

Facing a second consecutive second-round exit in Melbourne, the German rallied to come through 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (10/7) after a gripping contest stretching to four-and-a-half hours on Margaret Court Arena.

But it was major wake-up call for the sixth seed against a player ranked 163, in only his second Grand Slam, and who currently has no coach.

His reward is a third-round clash with unseeded American Alex Michelsen.

“He played extremely well. He played very, very aggressive, hitting every single ball as hard as he could from both sides,” said Zverev.

“A lot of the times I was a spectator in the match. I was just witnessing whether he’s going to hit a winner or miss. That’s not a nice feeling to be in, especially in the important moments.

“To be honest, he probably deserved to win the match more than me today, but that’s tennis sometimes.”

Zverev, who is facing a trial in May for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend in 2020, an accusation he denies, had also struggled in his first-round match, dropping a set.

The 26-year-old admitted he knew nothing about Klein.

“I didn’t know him at all. To be honest, if he would have been in a room, I would have not known that he’s my opponent,” he said.

