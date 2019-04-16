This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Messi magic and a De Gea howler puts Barcelona in control against Man United

The Catalan side look set to claim a place in the semi-finals.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 16 Apr 2019, 8:29 PM
11 minutes ago 1,222 Views 10 Comments
BARCELONA LOOK SET to secure a place in the Champions League semi-finals, as two goals from Lionel Messi has them leading 3-0 against Man United on aggregate in tonight’s second leg at the Camp Nou.

The opener was a typical piece of Messi brilliance, as the Argentina international skipped past the challenges of Ashley Young and Fred, before curling an unstoppable shot into the corner of the net.

The second goal was considerably less spectacular. Again, Messi was afforded too much space on the edge of the area, though David de Gea should have done better, allowing the Barca star’s shot to slip under his body and into the net.

