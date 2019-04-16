Messi magic and a De Gea howler puts Barcelona in control against Man United

16' Barcelona 1-0 Man Utd - Who else? Messi gives the hosts the lead with a superb strike https://t.co/z2moDbWZ6I #BARMUN #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/y7e5Cq4u2Q — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) April 16, 2019

BARCELONA LOOK SET to secure a place in the Champions League semi-finals, as two goals from Lionel Messi has them leading 3-0 against Man United on aggregate in tonight’s second leg at the Camp Nou.

The opener was a typical piece of Messi brilliance, as the Argentina international skipped past the challenges of Ashley Young and Fred, before curling an unstoppable shot into the corner of the net.

The second goal was considerably less spectacular. Again, Messi was afforded too much space on the edge of the area, though David de Gea should have done better, allowing the Barca star’s shot to slip under his body and into the net.

