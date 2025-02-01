Blow for Dublin as multi All-Ireland winner Fitzsimons 'unlikely' to feature in 2025

THE DUBLIN FOOTBALLERS have been dealt another blow following the news that nine-time All-Ireland winner Michael Fitzsimons is ‘unlikely’ to feature this season.

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell told TG4 that the star defender is not expected to return to the fold following his All-Ireland-winning run with Cuala.

The loss of Fitzsimons comes on the back of the departure of Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey. The Dublin boss explained after their league opener win against Mayo that the duo are also unlikely to feature for Dublin this year.

Dublin have lost James McCarthy and Brian Fenton to retirement while Stephen Cluxton is set to play again this year.

“It’s unlikely Michael will be back with us,” Farrell said this evening following Dublin’s loss to Donegal.

“He’s had a long, long season when you combine the inter-county with the great run Cuala had. He’s a busy man in his profession as well so it’s very unlikely that we’ll have Mick back.

“He’s been a brilliant servant and we’ll miss him greatly. That seems to be the situation at the minute.

“A huge loss but it’s a great opportunity for others and already we’re seeing a different face to this Dublin team, a different identity is starting to emerge. The experience might not be there but hopefully the heart and desire will be and we can work with that.”