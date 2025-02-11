Mipo Odubeko idolised neighbour Robbie Keane and now has kindred spirit in boss Damien Duff

MIPO ODUBEKO DIDN’T have to admire his hero from afar as a child.

The Tallaght native is best friends with one of Robbie Keane’s nephews and went to the same primary school as the Republic of Ireland’s record goal scorer.

Odubeko was a regular in the house that Keane grew up in, another happy, smiling face for Keane’s mother to entertain.

Mementos of her son’s career decorated the walls and Odubeko was transfixed. As his own talent began to flourish in Dublin he started on a path that highlight the complexities of navigating your way through a career.

By 13 he relocated to Manchester. Odubeko was part of City’s academy first before leaving for United.

Scoring almost 40 goals in one season for the U18s, he moved on to West Ham in 2019 as a pathway to Premier League football was clearer.

Instead, his career has taken a nomadic direction. There were loan spells at three different clubs in England’s lower leagues before a move to Portuguese side Maritimo.

A return to the UK saw him pitch up at Fleetwood Town last year. There were six teams in four seasons before the age of 22.

Messages of encouragement and advice were a constant from Damien Duff.

Shels boss Damien Duff. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

“We talk about everything, about football, little stuff like ‘did you watch the game tonight, did you see Haaland’s run in behind’, little stuff like that,” Odubeko said.

“Even before I came to the club. It’s almost like ‘why is he speaking to me about that?’ but it just shows how much he cares, how much he loves the game.

“I felt the love from him even before I walked in the door, even before I came here.”

Duff and Odubeko appear to be kindred spirits. That much became clearer for the player when the Shels boss visited him in the UK to deliver some home truths about his meandering career.

“He gave me a real proper chat and told me how things are going and how he wants things to go, and how he sees how they can go. Ever since I’ve come in, he’s been brilliant with me for the past four weeks.

“I can feel someone who really wants me to do well and get the best out of me, I’m really [lucky] to have someone like that to work with at the moment.

“He was very direct, very honest with me. Very honest about how he feels the past couple of years of my career have gone and how he sees the future to go. He gave it to me direct and it was almost what I needed, I’m very thankful for that.

“I’ve been in the game for four or five seasons and I’ve had different managers. It’s been difficult but I feel with the gaffer here, I understand him and he understands me,” Odubeko added.

“We’re very alike as people, very direct. I’m the type of person where I need to be told things direct. It’s almost difficult because it’s the harsh truth and the harsh reality. It’s the best way to get anything done.

“I really enjoy the way he is. It’s good. I agreed with him fully [when we spoke]. I’d rather him give it to me like that than lie and make me feel happy and comfortable. I’d rather the harsh truth.

“I’m always ready to fight and just keep going because there is no other choice really.”

After Odubeko and Sean Boyd scored in the 2-0 President’s Cup win over Drogheda United on Friday, Duff spoke about how he was bringing an even greater intensity to ensure the Premier Division champions upped their standards.

“Yeah, I think them demands on myself come from myself first though,” Odubeko said. “I have them demands from me daily to be a better player, to come in and train hard and work hard every day and the manager just seconds it, and my team-mates and stuff.

“I aim to keep my standards high. Always. It comes from the manager, but it comes from me first to get the best out of me every day.”

Odubeko’s day will sometimes start with a 6am message from Duff. Just like he did last season with Boyd, the manager has been using Erling Haaland as a reference point, sending video clips and examples of his movement.

“You start find yourself in the positions when the ball drops, it comes from pulling off and being out of the defender’s eyeline, stuff like that that you don’t really notice before, but now I do notice,” Odubeko says of the positive effect of such visualisation.

And when the former Ireland underage star is asked whether Duff can provide the stability to grow into a senior international, he paused before delivering an effusive response.

“100 per cent. 100 per cent. I think he will get the best out of me and a lot of people will see that this season.”

Friday – Shelbourne v Derry City, 7.45pm. Live on Virgin Media 2.