Mount Leinster Rangers avenge defeat to recapture Carlow hurling crown

MOUNT LEINSTER RANGERS avenged last year’s defeat by beating St Mullin’s by 1-19 to 0-16 in today’s Carlow senior hurling championship final.

This was a third-straight final meeting between the sides, who had shared all of the last 16 county titles between them. The 2025 title ultimately went the way of Rangers, securing their fourth title in six years with perfect symmetry: having lost last year’s final to St Mullin’s by six points, this time they were six-point winners.

Advertisement

Rangers made a fast start and did not look back, with Chris Nolan scoring the game’s only goal after just seven minutes. That set up a yawning eight-point advantage for Rangers that Mullin’s could not fully erase, even if they did halve it by half-time.

Elsewhere in Waterford, De La Salle set up a senior hurling championship semi-final meeting with the mighty Ballygunner, progressing through today’s quarter-final with a comfortable 10-point win over Lismore.

Today’s other quarter-final was far more closely-fought, with Roanmore triumphing over Fourmilewater in dramatic circumstanes, as Rory Furlong snatched victory for Roanmore with a late goal in extra-time.

Roanmore, victors on a scoreline of 2-20 to 1-21, will meet Mount Sion in the other semi-final.