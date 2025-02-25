Fenerbahce respond after Galatasaray accuse Jose Mourinho of ‘racist statements’

FENERBAHCE HAVE ACCUSED Galatasaray of “pathetic slander” after the latter claimed Jose Mourinho made “racist statements” following Monday’s 0-0 draw between the sides.

Mourinho, the Fenerbahce manager, made comments about the Galatasaray bench “jumping like monkeys” after an early challenge, and the match being better because it was not officiated by a Turkish referee, with Slovenian Slavko Vincic having overseen it.

Galatasaray announced they intended to “initiate criminal proceedings concerning the racist statements made by Jose Mourinho”, and would submit official complaints with Uefa and Fifa.

Fenerbahce then issued a response, which said: “This statement has become necessary regarding a topic that has been on the agenda after the match played between our football team and Galatasaray.

“A statement made by Jose Mourinho after the match was taken completely out of context and deliberately distorted.

Advertisement

“As every common sense person can see and understand, these expressions, used by Jose Mourinho to describe the extreme reaction of the opposing team’s technical staff to the referee’s decisions during the match, can in no way be associated with racism.

“Trying to portray this discourse as racist is a completely malevolent approach. We would like to inform the public that we will exercise our legal rights regarding this pathetic slander that aims to take the competition out of the field, change the agenda and manipulate it.”

Mourinho was also defended by Fenerbahce vice-president Acun Ilicali, who told Sky Sports News: “Jose Mourinho is just describing the emotion of the bench by using the word monkey, that’s all.

“When I say you are running like a rabbit, I don’t say that you are a rabbit. So when I say you are jumping like a monkey, it doesn’t mean you are a monkey.

“You can clearly understand that Jose Mourinho had no intention to be racist, in the words or behind the words or around the words. As a club I can clearly say that we are behind our coach, we are supporting him 100%.”

Galatasaray’s statement, which was accompanied by the words ‘say no to racism”, had said: “Since the commencement of his managerial duties in Turkey, Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has persistently issued derogatory statements directed towards the Turkish people.

“Today, his discourse has escalated beyond merely immoral comments into unequivocally inhumane rhetoric. We hereby formally declare our intention to initiate criminal proceedings concerning the racist statements made by Jose Mourinho, and shall accordingly submit official complaints to Uefa and Fifa.

“Furthermore, we shall diligently observe the stance adopted by Fenerbahce — an institution professing to uphold “exemplary moral values” — in response to the reprehensible conduct exhibited by their manager.”

Earlier this season, Mourinho, who took charge at Fenerbahce last summer, was handed a one-match ban and fined almost €18,000 for his response to side’s 3-2 victory at Trabzonspor.

The Portuguese was charged with “unsportsmanlike behaviour towards opposing team fans” and “diminishing the value of Turkish football and…discrediting the impartiality of the referees and other match officials” during an outspoken post-match interview.

The PA news agency has approached Uefa and Fifa for comment.