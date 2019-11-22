Tottenham can win the Premier League, says 'humble' Mourinho

JOSE MOURINHO BELIEVES Tottenham can target the Premier League title next season after he sought to strike a humble tone at his maiden news conference.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United boss was installed as Spurs’ head coach this week in the aftermath of Mauricio Pochettino’s shock sacking.

Dismal domestic form that leaves Tottenham languishing in 14th going into Saturday’s London derby at West Ham ultimately brought the end of Pochettino’s five-and-a-half-year reign.

The yawning gap to leaders Liverpool stands at 20 points after 12 games, but Mourinho lavished praise on his new squad and claimed a first league title for Spurs since 1960-61 in 2020-21 is possible.

“We can’t win the Premier League this season,” he told reporters.

Next season, I’m not saying we will win it, but we can win it.

Mourinho has spent 11 months out of football since his sacking at Manchester United and the appointment of new faces to his backroom staff – coaches Joao Sacramento and Nuno Santos joining from Lille – add to a sense of him turning over a new leaf.

“I am humble enough to try and analyse my career, not just the last year but my career- the evolution, the problems,” he said.

“The principle of the analysis was not to blame anyone else. When I had meetings with my assistants and the people I wanted to bring with me in this chapter it was on the principle that there was no one else to blame.

“I’m not going to make the same mistakes. I’m going to make new mistakes. I’m going to be stronger.

From an emotional point of view I’m relaxed, motivated and ready and I think the players felt that these two days. I’m ready and I’m here to support them.

“In life you go through periods like this, where it’s not about myself, it’s about my players and my club.”

Nevertheless, Mourinho also insisted the playing style and principles that have yielded league titles in four countries will remain, as will his requirement for his players to always put the demands of the collective before themselves.

He also immediately hailed the departed Pochettino: “I’ve been smiling for two days [but] first of all I do it with a bit of sadness [because] I have to speak about Mauricio.

“I have to congratulate him on the incredible job he did. I share with you what we shared inside.

This club will always be his home; this training ground is his training ground. He is always welcome here.

“Tomorrow is another day. He will find happiness soon. He will give everything like he did at this club. He will leave with sadness, with the feeling that he did great work. It is what everyone at the club felt.”

