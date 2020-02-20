This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 20 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New York footballers denied Tier 2 inclusion for 2020

They won’t be entering the Tier 2 football championship this summer, but retain hopes of inclusion next year.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 5:02 PM
33 minutes ago 1,379 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5014965
Mayo's Andy Moran in action at Gaelic Park last summer.
Image: Andy Marlin/INPHO
Mayo's Andy Moran in action at Gaelic Park last summer.
Mayo's Andy Moran in action at Gaelic Park last summer.
Image: Andy Marlin/INPHO

NEW YORK’S BID to be included in the new Tier 2 football championship this summer has fallen on deaf ears.

Former New York chairman and current GAA presidential candidate Larry McCarthy confirmed to The42 that the Exiles have been denied a place in this year’s competition, though they retain hopes of inclusion in 2021.

“We’ve been turned down for this year,” McCarthy said. “Realistically next year is the way to go. We’d have to go back and apply.”

New York will host Galway in the Connacht quarter-final in May, where defeat against the overwhelming favourites would spell the end of their season.

“We’re disappointed obviously that we were turned down because in all the discussions around the Tier 2, I kept mentioning the non-league teams.

“And people looked at me as if to say, ‘What the hell is this guy talking about non-league teams?’

“I said, ‘Well hold on now a second, New York is a non-league team. They’re not playing in a Division 3 or 4. The general consensus I got was that yes, they would be accommodated.

“But then when the rule was passed, they’re saying it’s a rule now and you have to appeal it and do all sorts of things. In that regard, next year is more realistic.”

Since entering the Connacht championship for the first time in 2001, the Exiles haven’t yet managed to win a game though they’ve close to a famous victory. Two years ago, Leitrim escaped the Bronx with a one-point win after extra-time.

In 2016, Roscommon needed a 70th minute point from Senan Kilbride to seal a nervy 1-15 to 0-17 win.

There’s growing unease in New York GAA circles over the present scenario. They feel more games are required to keep players interested and develop their base of local talent.

Manager Gerry Fox and selector Johnny Glynn were among those who called for their inclusion in the new Tier 2 structure in recent weeks.

“We haven’t won a game in the Connacht championship since we started, but anytime we have a Connacht championship match the place is hopping,” added McCarthy, who is one of five men in the running to succeed GAA president John Horan.

In the two possible new football championship formats put forward by the GAA’s Fixtures Review Task Force last year, neither structure included New York as a competitive county.

Horan insisted in December that a redrawn championship structure would not leave New York in the cold. He said a possible ”intercontinental cup” competition between the Tier 2 winners and New York could ensuring a high-profile game is played in the Big Apple every year. 

“There’s a huge attraction in teams coming from Ireland but the game must be in a competition,” said McCarthy.

“There’s no point in sending out a team having won a Division 3 or 4 tournament and then saying, ‘Okay lads, ye can play New York.’ If New York are playing in a competition, there’s tremendous interest in it. There’s significantly less interest if the winning team is only coming out and the game is only an add on if you know what I mean.”

McCarthy added that travelling home wouldn’t be an issue for players on the panel in light of the current climate under President Trump.

“Things have changed immeasurably in that regard. Now there are one or two (players without a visa) no doubt, but you don’t know. 

Related Reads

20.02.20 'Sometimes the first question is, 'What is your fee?'' - Brady lifts lid on club manager payments
20.02.20 Full debut for defender as part of 5 changes to Mayo team for clash with Monaghan
19.02.20 Injury-time winner sends Limerick's young guns into Munster U20 football semi-final

“You don’t ask a woman her age and you don’t ask a guy whether he’s legal or illegal.

“Most of the lads who are coming out are on these extended J1s, they’re here for 18 months or two years. Some of them settle down here and get sponsored by companies and continue to play with us.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie