THE ULSTER SENIOR club football championship semi final between Newbridge of Derry and Monaghan’s Scotstown, has been called off at half time.
Scotstown were 1-4 to 0-3 up at the break but the rain in Healy Park in Omagh was incessant on Saturday and right through Sunday morning and afternoon.
As the first half progressed, players’ footing was virtually non-existent and puddles of water appeared on the pitch, which had already hosted the intermediate semi final between Glenullin and Carrickmacross, won by Glenullin after the game went to extra-time.
The refixture will be made by the Ulster Council following an emergency meeting on Sunday night.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Newbridge and Scotstown Ulster semi final called off at half-time
Scotstown 1-4
Newbridge 0-3
Match called off at half-time.
THE ULSTER SENIOR club football championship semi final between Newbridge of Derry and Monaghan’s Scotstown, has been called off at half time.
Scotstown were 1-4 to 0-3 up at the break but the rain in Healy Park in Omagh was incessant on Saturday and right through Sunday morning and afternoon.
As the first half progressed, players’ footing was virtually non-existent and puddles of water appeared on the pitch, which had already hosted the intermediate semi final between Glenullin and Carrickmacross, won by Glenullin after the game went to extra-time.
The refixture will be made by the Ulster Council following an emergency meeting on Sunday night.
Scorers for Scotstown: Mattie Maguire 1-1, Rory Beggan 0-3, (1x 2pt free).
Scorers for Newbridge: Sean Young 0-2, Eamon Young 0-1.
Scotstown
1. Rory Beggan
23. Kieran Hughes 3. Sean Trainor 4. Darragh Murray
5. Donnchadh Connolly 14. Darren Hughes 6. Damien McArdle
8. Micheal McCarville 9. Gavin McPhillips
10. Max Maguire 11. Shane Carey 20. Tommy Mallen
24. Francis Maguire 22. Mattie Maguire 15. Jack McCarron
Newbridge
1. Nathan Rocks
2. Shea McAteer 3. Shane McGrogan 4. Mark McGrogan
5. Callum McGrogan 6. Conor McGrogan 7. Padraig McGrogan
8. Conor Doherty 9. Conleth McGrogan
10 . Eamon Young 11. Mark Doherty 12. Conor McAteer
13. Patrick McMullan 14. Sean Young 15. Oisin Doherty
Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA Gaelic Football Newbridge Scotstown Ulster Club