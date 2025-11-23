More Stories
Conditions at Healy Park. Dan Clohessy/INPHO
FreeUlster Club

Newbridge and Scotstown Ulster semi final called off at half-time

Healy Park had already taken a game in the intermediate championship.
4.41pm, 23 Nov 2025
Declan Bogue Reports from Healy Park

 

Scotstown 1-4

Newbridge 0-3

Match called off at half-time.

THE ULSTER SENIOR club football championship semi final between Newbridge of Derry and Monaghan’s Scotstown, has been called off at half time.

Scotstown were 1-4 to 0-3 up at the break but the rain in Healy Park in Omagh was incessant on Saturday and right through Sunday morning and afternoon.

As the first half progressed, players’ footing was virtually non-existent and puddles of water appeared on the pitch, which had already hosted the intermediate semi final between Glenullin and Carrickmacross, won by Glenullin after the game went to extra-time.

The refixture will be made by the Ulster Council following an emergency meeting on Sunday night. 

Scorers for Scotstown: Mattie Maguire 1-1, Rory Beggan 0-3, (1x 2pt free).

Scorers for Newbridge: Sean Young 0-2, Eamon Young 0-1. 

Scotstown

1. Rory Beggan

23. Kieran  Hughes 3. Sean Trainor 4. Darragh Murray

5. Donnchadh Connolly 14. Darren Hughes 6. Damien McArdle

8. Micheal McCarville 9. Gavin McPhillips

10. Max Maguire 11. Shane Carey 20. Tommy Mallen

24. Francis Maguire 22. Mattie Maguire 15. Jack McCarron

Newbridge

1. Nathan Rocks

Related Reads
St Finbarr's clinch historic Munster camogie title, as four-goal Kilcoo return to Ulster final
'A provincial game on a 3G pitch is a joke' - How St Martin's cut their Leinster club cloth
'We have about 60 or 70 supporters going' - Amsterdam hurlers targeting historic Leinster title

2. Shea McAteer 3. Shane McGrogan 4. Mark McGrogan

5. Callum McGrogan 6. Conor McGrogan 7. Padraig McGrogan

8. Conor Doherty 9. Conleth McGrogan

10 . Eamon Young 11. Mark Doherty 12. Conor McAteer

13. Patrick McMullan 14. Sean Young 15. Oisin Doherty

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie