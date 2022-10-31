Champions Rams routed, Eagles stay unbeaten and Vikings march on

Jalen Hurts was excellent for the Philadelphia Eagles, the only unbeaten team in the NFL this season.

JALEN HURTS THREW four touchdown passes, three of them to A.J. Brown, as the NFL’s only unbeaten team, the Philadelphia Eagles, crushed the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13 on Sunday.

Impressive Hurts cast aside any lingering doubts about his ability, completing 19 of 28 passes for 285 yards, and the Steelers had no answer to his connection with Brown, who had six receptions for 156 yards as the Eagles moved to 7-0.

“It’s a testament to the receivers we have, the protection we had all day,” Hurts said. “It’s a testament to the work we put in as a team. No man is an island. You’ve got to draw your strength from others.”

The three Hurts-to-Brown touchdowns came in the first half to give the Eagles a 21-0 lead at the half and the win was secured thanks to a 34-yard pass from Hurts to Zach Pascal in the third quarter and an 11-yard touchdown run from Miles Sanders in the fourth.

“We just want to be great,” Brown said of his connection with Hurts. “He knows what I want to accomplish and I know what he wants to accomplish. We’re just having fun and playing for one another.”

It’s only the second time in franchise history that the Eagles have opened the season 7-0 and the first since the 2004 season.

“There isn’t any time to celebrate,” Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave said. “We’re glad we’re 7-0 but there’s a whole lot more to accomplish.”

Advertisement

The Minnesota Vikings improved to 6-1 with a 34-26 victory over the Arizona Cardinals while running back Tony Pollard rushed for three touchdowns as the Dallas Cowboys rose to 6-2 by beating the Chicago Bears 49-29.

A pair of third-quarter touchdowns gave the Vikings an 11-point lead over the Cardinals.

Arizona reduced the deficit to 28-26 after Kyler Murray found Rondale Moore with a 34-yard touchdown pass and Matt Prater added a field goal, but Kirk Cousins wrapped up the win with a 5-yard pass to K.J Osborn.

Dallas running back Pollard starred with a career-best effort, rushing for 131 yards on 14 carries and three touchdowns.

Buffalo improved to 6-1 by defeating the visiting Green Bay Packers 27-17 as Josh Allen threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

The Packers fell to 3-5 despite Aaron Rodgers throwing for 203 yards and two touchdowns and Aaron Jones rushing for 143 yards.

- McCaffrey hits treble -

San Francisco routed the reigning NFL champion Los Angeles Rams 31-14 as 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, in only his second game since arriving in a deal with Carolina, delivered an epic effort.

McCaffrey became the first NFL player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005, and only the fourth since 1970, to throw and run for a touchdown and catch a touchdown pass in the same game with a 34-yard touchdown toss to Brandon Aiyuk, a 9-yard scoring grab from Jimmy Garoppolo and a 1-yard touchdown run.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Derrick Henry ran 32 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns to give Tennessee a 17-10 triumph at Houston. It was his sixth career 200-yard rushing performance, matching the NFL record shared by O.J. Simpson and Adrian Peterson.

South Korean-born Younghoe Koo kicked a 41-yard field goal in overtime to give Atlanta a 37-34 home victory over Carolina while Geno Smith threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns to lead Seattle over the visiting New York Giants 27-13, dropping New York to 6-2.

Taylor Heinicke’s 1-yard touchdown run and a conversion kick with 22 seconds remaining gave Washington a 17-16 victory at Indianapolis.

Nick Folk kicked five field goals for New England in the Patriots’ 22-17 triumph at the New York Jets while Andy Dalton threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns in New Orleans’ 24-0 home victory over Las Vegas.

Tua Tagovailoa’s third touchdown pass, an 11-yarder to Mike Gesicki with 12 seconds remaining, gave Miami a 31-27 victory at Detroit while Latavius Murray’s late 2-yard touchdown gave Denver a 21-17 victory over Jacksonville at London.

– © AFP 2022