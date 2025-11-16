Norway qualify for first World Cup since 1998 - and send Italy into play-offs alongside Ireland

NORWAY QUALIFIED FOR their first World Cup since 1998 after Erling Haaland struck again in a 4-1 thumping of Italy which sealed a spot in next summer’s finals.

Haaland scored the decisive brace in the space of seconds at a soaking San Siro for Norway, who completed Group I with a perfect 24 points from their eight qualifying matches.

Pio Esposito opened the scoring for Italy in the 11th minute, but once Antonio Nusa levelled with a thumping strike in the 63rd minute, there was only one team who looked like winning, and Jorgen Strand Larsen’s brilliant individual goal completed the rout in stoppage time.

Italy will head to the play-offs in March, and will be seeded in Pot 1 for Thursday’s draw — meaning that they cannot be drawn to face the Republic of Ireland at the play-off semi-final stage, although the sides could meet in the play-off final.

The Azzurri finished the group six points behind Norway following two bracing defeats to Stale Solbakken’s team, and exited the San Siro field to a hail of whistles from the few home fans who had stayed until the end.

Italy’s bid for direct qualification was compromised from their opening match against Norway, a 3-0 defeat which ended Luciano Spalletti’s reign as coach and saw him replaced by Gennaro Gattuso.

Italy failed to qualify for the last two World Cups thanks to humiliating defeats in the play-offs to Sweden and North Macedonia, the latter coming less than a year after being crowned European champions in 2021.

