Djokovic brushes aside Kosovo row to reach French Open last 32

NOVAK DJOKOVIC BRUSHED aside the furore surrounding his comments about clashes in Kosovo by easing into the French Open third round with a straight-sets win over Marton Fucsovics.

Djokovic, who is chasing a men’s record 23rd Grand Slam singles title at Roland Garros, came through a marathon first set against Hungarian Fucsovics before prevailing 7-6 (7/2), 6-0, 6-3 in the night session on Court Philippe Chatrier.

He will next face Spanish 29th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for a fourth-round place on Friday.

There was plenty of drama during an 87-minute opening set which saw Djokovic broken while he was serving for it.

But eight previous break points saved proved key for the third seed as he went on to dominate a tie-break.

Advertisement

World number 83 Fucsovics could not maintain his level, though, as the 36-year-old Djokovic raced through the next seven games.

Fucsovics rallied by breaking back early in the third set and again when Djokovic served for the match.

But Djokovic wrapped up victory in the next game on his second match point.

The Serb has still not failed to reach the third round of a Grand Slam tournament since the 2017 Australian Open.

Regarding the controversy, Djokovic said “it’s what I stand for” over his comments about clashes in Kosovo earlier this week at the French Open.

On Monday, the 22-time Grand Slam champion wrote “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence” on a TV camera after his first match at Roland Garros.

“I could repeat it, but I won’t. A lot of people disagree, but for me, it’s what I stand for,” he said after making the third round.

Djokovic also refused to respond to criticism of his message from French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera earlier Wednesday.

Oudea-Castera said the Serb’s comment was “very activist” and that Djokovic “shouldn’t get involved”.

But the International Tennis Federation said there was “no provision” in Grand Slam rules “that prohibits political statements”.

– © AFP 2023