Off The Ball secures broadcast rights for League of Ireland radio coverage

COVERAGE OF THE SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division has received another boost with the news that Off The Ball has signed an exclusive national radio deal with the League of Ireland to broadcast 30 matches across the upcoming season.

A minimum of 15 fixtures will be broadcast on Newstalk featuring live commentary throughout as well as post-match analysis.

Off The Ball regular commentators Nathan Murphy and Stephen Doyle will share commentator duties across the season. Fans can enjoy the moment-by-moment action on Off The Ball online channels as well as on their flagship Newstalk evening show.

Off The Ball are also committing resources to providing a weekly League of Ireland Podcast, along with other features around games.

The league starts on Friday, February 14th with Shelbourne taking on Derry City. Off The Ball will be live from Tolka Park with all the action.

This news comes after the eye-catching deal struck by Virgin Media Television that has a live fixture broadcast for every round of the upcoming season, 36 matches in all.

The 2025 season will have the most national coverage of any domestic Irish soccer league.