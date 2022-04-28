Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 28 April 2022
Olympic champion Kellie Harrington won't compete at World Championships

The Dubliner has been ruled out through injury.

By The42 Team Thursday 28 Apr 2022, 4:36 PM
Ireland's Kellie Harrington (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

OLYMPIC CHAMPION Kellie Harrington will not compete at this year’s Women’s World Championships in Istanbul, Turkey, it has been confirmed.

According to the Irish Athletic Boxing Association’s official website, the Dublin fighter has been ruled out through an injury sustained during Team Ireland’s training camp in Assisi, Italy.

They say that although this setback “isn’t grave, rehab won’t be completed in time for her to compete” at the event, which takes place between 6-21 May.

Harrington had already built on her success at the Tokyo Olympics, winning gold at the 73rd Strandja Memorial Tournament back in February.

On missing out on the upcoming competition, the 32-year-old said: “I’m devastated not to be competing at the Worlds. Training was going great, and I know I was the woman to beat in Turkey but– timing is everything, and there just isn’t enough time to heal before boxing starts. I have to prioritise my long-term health and fitness. Qualifying for Paris is still the goal. I’ll be rooting for all our Team Ireland boxers at the Worlds – it’s a strong, skilful team.”

Team Ireland Head Coach Zauri Antia added: “Kellie was preparing so well for these championships. It is very disappointing that she can’t compete, but Kellie is right – her long-term fitness, and qualifying for Paris are the most important things. She will return home to Dublin to rehab her injury and return to training when she is fit again. We are bringing a talented team of boxers to the Women’s World Championships, and I know every Team Ireland boxer has Kellie’s support.”

The Team Ireland squad of nine athletes travelling to Turkey remains strong, as it includes a Tokyo Olympian, a reigning Strandja champion,  two reigning European U22 champions and two reigning Golden Belt champions.

Team Ireland Squad:

48kg Shannon Sweeney, St.Anne’ BCs, Mayo

50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast

52kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC, Belfast

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

57kg: Michaela Walsh: Emerald BC, Belfast

63kg Amy Broadhurst: St.Bronagh’s ABC, Rostrevor

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway

75kg Aoife O’Rourke: Olympic BC, Galway

Coaches:

Zauri Antia

John Conlan

Eoin Pluck

Noel Burke

