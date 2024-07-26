Olympics Daily with Cooney and O'Carroll: Episode 2

Episode 2: Ireland’s medal hopes

Gav falls in love with Rugby 7s despite Ireland bowing out after a tough day in Stade de France. Upsets galore and the irresistible story of France and their beloved Antoine DuPont made for an excellent Day -1 at Paris 2024.

Meanwhile, Gav and Sinéad run through Ireland’s greatest medal hopes from the rowers of Skibbereen to Zaur Antia’s boxers.

Olympics Daily will bring you all the action from Paris 2024 every day – from the Irish medals (fingers crossed) to the scandal and gossip (we’ve already got some) – with Gavin Cooney and Sinéad O’Carroll reporting from across the city.

