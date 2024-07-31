Olympics Daily with Cooney and O'Carroll: Episode 8

Episode 8: Joy and despair for Ireland as France marches to Marchand’s beat

It was all going too well – Gav and Sinéad react to abrupt disappointments for Mona McSharry and Aoife O’Rourke before then remembering that Kellie Harrington secured Ireland’s third medal only hours earlier.

Gav reports back from the sensation that is Leon Marchand at the La Defense Arena – he won two gold medals in the pool on another raucous night.

Swimming has been the game’s highlight so far, but overhanging it all is the Chinese doping scandal and athletes’ dented confidence in the global anti-doping programme. Gav and Sinéad discuss how it has affected these Games.

