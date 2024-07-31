Advertisement
Olympics Daily with Cooney and O'Carroll: Episode 8

It was all going too well – Gav and Sinéad react to abrupt disappointments for Mona McSharry and Aoife O’Rourke before then remembering that Kellie Harrington secured Ireland’s third medal only hours earlier. Gav reports back from the sensation that is Leon Marchand at the La Defense Arena – he won two gold medals in the pool on another raucous night. Swimming has been the game’s highlight so far, but overhanging it all is the Chinese doping scandal and athletes’ dented confidence in the global anti-doping programme. Gav and Sinéad discuss how it has affected these Games.
11.40pm, 24 Jul 2024
Episode 8: Joy and despair for Ireland as France marches to Marchand’s beat

Olympics Daily will bring you all the action from Paris 2024 every day – from the Irish medals (fingers crossed) to the scandal and gossip (we’ve already got some) – with Gavin Cooney and Sinéad O’Carroll reporting from across the city.

You can listen to Olympics Daily in the podcasts tab of The 42 and The Journal apps, or subscribe to the series now wherever you get your podcasts to make sure that you don’t miss an episode: 

