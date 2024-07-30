Advertisement
Paris 2024

Olympics Daily with Cooney and O'Carroll: Episode 7

Daniel Wiffen has become the first man to win an Olympic medal for Ireland in the pool – and it’s a golden one. Gav and Sinéad were there to witness both the historic 800m race and the Armagh swimmer’s answer to an American’s questions, ‘What do you want people to know about you now that you’ve announced yourself to the world?’ Earlier, suncream and the actual sun made reporting BMX an extreme sport for Gav, while Sinéad challenged herself to report back to Olympics Daily listeners on how Simone Biles is faring – while still making it to the swimming finals.
11.40pm, 24 Jul 2024
Episode 7: Wiffen writes himself into the history books

Olympics Daily will bring you all the action from Paris 2024 every day – from the Irish medals (fingers crossed) to the scandal and gossip (we’ve already got some) – with Gavin Cooney and Sinéad O’Carroll reporting from across the city.

You can listen to Olympics Daily in the podcasts tab of The 42 and The Journal apps, or subscribe to the series now wherever you get your podcasts to make sure that you don’t miss an episode: 

