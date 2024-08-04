Paris 2024

Olympics Daily with Cooney and O'Carroll: Episode 12

Sinéad reports back from the final act of Ireland’s miracle Olympic week: a bronze medal for Daniel Wiffen in the 1500m freestyle. But was he a little disappointed with it? And even if he was, does it really matter? Have you not seen how many medals we’ve won? Gavin meanwhile enjoyed/endured/loved/hated another day yoked to Rory McIlroy, as he first raised hope of an Olympic medal before losing it in one dramatic moment. Scottie Scheffler won the gold medal on a dramatic day that secured golf’s place in the Olympic Games. Plus, Sinéad reports back with some very encouraging news from Rhys McClenaghan’s future Olympic ambitions.