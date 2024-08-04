Olympics Daily with Cooney and O'Carroll: Episode 12

LAST UPDATE | 3 hrs ago
Episode 12: Seven from seven – Wiffen completes absurd week for Ireland
Sinéad reports back from the final act of Ireland’s miracle Olympic week: a bronze medal for Daniel Wiffen in the 1500m freestyle. But was he a little disappointed with it? And even if he was, does it really matter? Have you not seen how many medals we’ve won?
Gavin meanwhile enjoyed/endured/loved/hated another day yoked to Rory McIlroy, as he first raised hope of an Olympic medal before losing it in one dramatic moment. Scottie Scheffler won the gold medal on a dramatic day that secured golf’s place in the Olympic Games.
Plus, Sinéad reports back with some very encouraging news from Rhys McClenaghan’s future Olympic ambitions.
Olympics Daily will bring you all the action from Paris 2024 every day – from the Irish medals (fingers crossed) to the scandal and gossip (we’ve already got some) – with Gavin Cooney and Sinéad O’Carroll reporting from across the city.
