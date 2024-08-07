Paris 2024

Olympics Daily with Cooney and O'Carroll: Episode 15

Rhasidat Adeleke has made history by qualifying for an Olympic sprint final, but she admitted afterwards it was a “messy race” that leaves a lot of things to fix for Friday’s final. Gavin reports from a curious night at the Stade de France and asks what her performance augurs for the final. Sinéad spent a day at Taekwondo with Jack Woolley, and reports on an agonising near-miss after an agonising wait. Gavin also has happier news from the morning’s track events, though is mortified by making a hames of a joke around an Irish athlete.