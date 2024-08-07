Olympics Daily with Cooney and O'Carroll: Episode 15

LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
Episode 15: Rhasidat crosses a rubicon – but not as quickly as she would have liked
Rhasidat Adeleke has made history by qualifying for an Olympic sprint final, but she admitted afterwards it was a “messy race” that leaves a lot of things to fix for Friday’s final.
Gavin reports from a curious night at the Stade de France and asks what her performance augurs for the final.
Sinéad spent a day at Taekwondo with Jack Woolley, and reports on an agonising near-miss after an agonising wait. Gavin also has happier news from the morning’s track events, though is mortified by making a hames of a joke around an Irish athlete.
Plus: the perils of trying to make weight for the Olympics, and an unfortunate injury
Olympics Daily will bring you all the action from Paris 2024 every day – from the Irish medals (fingers crossed) to the scandal and gossip (we’ve already got some) – with Gavin Cooney and Sinéad O’Carroll reporting from across the city.
You can listen to Olympics Daily in the podcasts tab of The 42 and The Journal apps, or subscribe to the series now wherever you get your podcasts to make sure that you don’t miss an episode: