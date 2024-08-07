Advertisement
Paris 2024

Olympics Daily with Cooney and O'Carroll: Episode 15

11.40pm, 24 Jul 2024
Episode 15: Rhasidat crosses a rubicon – but not as quickly as she would have liked

Rhasidat Adeleke has made history by qualifying for an Olympic sprint final, but she admitted afterwards it was a “messy race” that leaves a lot of things to fix for Friday’s final.

Gavin reports from a curious night at the Stade de France and asks what her performance augurs for the final.

Sinéad spent a day at Taekwondo with Jack Woolley, and reports on an agonising near-miss after an agonising wait. Gavin also has happier news from the morning’s track events, though is mortified by making a hames of a joke around an Irish athlete.

Plus: the perils of trying to make weight for the Olympics, and an unfortunate injury

Olympics Daily will bring you all the action from Paris 2024 every day – from the Irish medals (fingers crossed) to the scandal and gossip (we’ve already got some) – with Gavin Cooney and Sinéad O’Carroll reporting from across the city.

The 42
