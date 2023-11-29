'It was precious from him. Good on the referee for giving him a bit of lip back'

THE TREND OF respect for referees diminishing was discussed on today’s Rugby Weekly Extra, the podcast for subscribers to The 42.

Former Ireland analyst Eoin Toolan told The 42 rugby journalist Murray Kinsella that he dislikes the tendency for players to undermine referees – who have already seen their authority lessened in the era of TMO.

Toolan said Owen Farrell’s recent snapping back at referee Luke Pearce was “a bit precious,” especially considering how vocal Farrell himself can be to teammates and officials.

The England fly-half and Saracens captain had an exchange with Pearce on Saturday, during his sides’ 39-31 win against Bristol Bears.

A video posted on Twitter showed Farrell remonstrating with Pearce during a discussion around ruck.

Advertisement

“That’s three at the maul,” said Farrell.

“Thanks, I can count,” Pearce replied.

“Don’t be rude to me, there’s no need to be rude to me,” Farrell shot back.

On today’s podcast, Toolan said Farrell’s reaction was “a bit precious”.

He added: “Players are tipping away at referees the entire time in games these days. One of the aspects I haven’t loved since probably the game went pro is there used to be a deep respect from the players and obviously any lip or chat to the referee was generally admonished with a penalty or marching them up 10 yards.

“I don’t like that aspect of the game now. Every decision is being analysed to the nth detail.

“If you ever listen to a ref mic with Farrell involved in a game, he’s definitely very, very vocal, albeit a lot of the time to his own team. But he’s not shy in terms of questioning the referee so I felt it was precious from him and good on the referee for giving him a little bit of lip back.”

Toolan said referees have seen their authority eroded by a combination of the TMO and the players’ attitude towards them, and he feels they are entitled to take steps to reassert themselves.

“I would like to see the referees empowered a bit more and lay down the marker and not be afraid to give a sin bin if required, just to try and set the tone early and just cut out the bullshit.

“We’re starting to lean a bit into the soccer space. I think in years gone by what set rugby apart is the respect held to referees, so you’d like to see us probably veering back in that direction.”

If you have not subscribed already and would like to listen to this podcast in full and enjoy unlimited access to The 42, click here.