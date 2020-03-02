This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pique dubs Zidane's men 'worst Madrid' he has faced

Barcelona slumped to their first La Liga defeat to their rivals in almost four years but the defender was unimpressed.

By The42 Team Monday 2 Mar 2020, 12:32 AM
1 hour ago 1,342 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5029028
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.
GERARD PIQUE described Real Madrid’s first-half performance as the worst he has faced in El Clasico encounters despite Barcelona suffering a 2-0 defeat at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Madrid leapfrogged Barcelona into top spot in La Liga after claiming their first Clasico league victory in almost four years, with Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz on the scoresheet.

Pique got a touch on Vinicius’ opener but was unable to divert it away from his own net and he admitted his side’s second-half display against their bitter rivals was not good enough.

But he also fired a broadside at Zinedine Zidane’s men, saying Barcelona missed an opportunity to hurt them during a disjointed opening 45 minutes.

“Madrid in the first half was the worst Madrid I’ve faced at the Bernabeu,” Pique told reporters. “We missed a chance to hurt them.

“We have to play better than in the second half, though. We lost balls and they grew in confidence.

“The feeling they [Madrid] transmitted was the worst, and I don’t say it as a criticism. We all have problems in our clubs. But I have the feeling that it’s an important missed opportunity.

“We are not very well, I say we lost the opportunity to hit the table. We had full control of the game. In the second half, we let them grow based on our losses and they scored a goal, and in the end the second one.

“It is a missed opportunity. In the first half, if we had taken advantage of several chances, we would have left with an advantage on the scoreboard.”

The defeat left Barcelona a point behind Madrid with 12 LaLiga matches left to play, and Pique said his side’s first Clasico league reverse since April 2016 was a painful one to swallow.

He called for the Blaugrana to raise their game going into the final weeks of the season in order to stay in the title race, and said the return to Camp Nou for their forthcoming clash with Real Sociedad would be a welcome one.

“We have been hit but not sunk,” said Pique. ”There is room for improvement, and we have enough to win LaLiga if we do things well until the end. But we have to do them well.

“Whenever you lose here, you get hurt because of the importance of the game and the points. If we won, it would have been an important step.

“We have to focus on improving, especially in the second half. Now games come at home, where we are more solvent.

“We will aim to win, game by game, and hope they [Madrid] slip up.”

