Rachael Blackmore celebrates first win of the week at Cheltenham Festival

RACHAEL BLACKMORE PRODUCED an inspired finish aboard Air Of Entitlement as she secured her first win at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival in the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

Blackmore and trainer Henry de Bromhead had so far drawn a blank at this year’s showpiece meeting, with the Robcour-owned six-year-old sent off a 16-1 chance to change matters.

Advertisement

There was early drama and after a false start, Maughreen – one of Willie Mullins’ fancied runners – whipped round and was left by the pack at the second attempt to get the race underway.

It was left to outsider Brendas Asking to lead the field along from Ben Pauling’s Diva Luna, with Gavin Cromwell’s 85-40 favourite Sixandahalf always close by and tracking the pace.

Keith Donoghue looked to be sitting pretty aboard Sixandahalf as the runners turned to face the Cheltenham hill and although beating off the challenge of Diva Luna after the final flight, Blackmore was conjuring every ounce of effort from her mount as the line approached, delivering Air Of Entitlement in a power-packed drive to edge a half-length victory over the market leader.

Diva Luna held off Mullins’ Karoline Banbou for third, a further six lengths adrift.

Air Of Entitlement ridden by Rachael Blackmore clears a fence. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo