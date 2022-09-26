Membership : Access or Sign Up
Watford sack head coach Rob Edwards

Move represents the club’s 11th managerial change in four years.

By Press Association Monday 26 Sep 2022, 1:30 PM
WATFORD have sacked manager Rob Edwards.

Edwards leaves Vicarage Road after just 11 games and less than three months in charge.

Slaven Bilic, the former West Ham, West Brom and Croatia boss, has been tipped to succeed him.

Edwards had been in the job since 11 May, when the club announced he was taking over from Roy Hodgson at the conclusion of the 2021–22 season.

Watford are 10th in the Championship, having lost two of their 10 league games played so far, winning three and drawing five.  

The move represents Watford’s 23rd managerial change since 2008, and 11th in the past four years, a caveat being that two of those were brief stints by Hayden Mullins as caretaker. 

In a statement the club said: “The board of Watford wishes to place on record its thanks to Rob for all of his work since his appointment and wish him and his assistant Richie Kyle – who will also leave the club – all the very best for their future careers in coaching and management.

“The Hornets will confirm its newly-appointed Head Coach in due course.” 

 

