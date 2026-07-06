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Roberto Martinez during Portugal's defeat against Spain. Photo by DeFodi Images
Time to say goodbye

Martinez confirms he will stand down Portugal manager after World Cup exit

The 52-year-old Spaniard saw his side bow out after losing to Spain.
11.52pm, 6 Jul 2026

ROBERTO MARTINEZ CONFIRMED Monday that he was standing down as coach following Portugal’s World Cup last-16 exit to Spain.

The 52-year-old Spaniard saw his side lose 1-0 to a late Mikel Merino goal at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The 52-year-old, who was consistently criticised for sticking with ageing captain Cristiano Ronaldo no matter what, had been in charge since 2023.

Before that he was manager of Belgium, following tenures in British football with Swansea, Wigan and Everton.

Martinez, whose departure was expected with his contract ending, said: “It is true that it was my last game with the Portugal national team.

“Thank you to the Portuguese people because it was an incredible period, a pride which I can’t describe.

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“All that strength, energy we had from all the fans, from all the Portuguese people was incredible.

“Thank you for this and I take with me a memory for life.”

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