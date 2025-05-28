Two-time French Open finalist Ruud loses out in second round to world no.41 Borges

TWO-TIME FORMER FRENCH Open runner-up Casper Ruud crashed out in the second round on Wednesday after going down in four sets to Portugal’s Nuno Borges.

Seventh seed Ruud won the first set against world number 41 Borges but appeared to be hampered by a leg injury as he slumped to a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-0 defeat.

Borges is through to the third round at Roland Garros for the first time and will play Australian 25th seed Alexei Popyrin for a place in the last 16.

