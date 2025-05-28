The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Two-time French Open finalist Ruud loses out in second round to world no.41 Borges
TWO-TIME FORMER FRENCH Open runner-up Casper Ruud crashed out in the second round on Wednesday after going down in four sets to Portugal’s Nuno Borges.
Seventh seed Ruud won the first set against world number 41 Borges but appeared to be hampered by a leg injury as he slumped to a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-0 defeat.
Borges is through to the third round at Roland Garros for the first time and will play Australian 25th seed Alexei Popyrin for a place in the last 16.
– © AFP 2025
