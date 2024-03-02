McIlroy and Lowry remain three shots off lead in Florida

RORY McILROY AND Shane Lowry both remain three shots off the lead following round two of the Cognizant Classic in Florida.

The pair are among eight players tied for sixth place after successive 67s.

McIlroy said that while he “didn’t get off to the greatest of starts”, he bounced back to finish strongly.

“I think it is just one of those courses where you have just got to stay super patient, knowing that the scoring is good, but people aren’t going to get away from you here,” he said.

“I think I did a good job of staying patient until the end and that patience was rewarded.”

Lowry has also posted consecutive scores of 67, while world number 278 David Skinns, who is without a top-10 finish on the PGA Tour, posted a two-under-par 69 following his opening-day 65.

Bud Cauley leads the way on 11 under par, with fellow American Austin Eckroat and South Africa’s Garrick Higgo each one shot behind.

The last time Cauley was in the top five after any round was at the 2020 PGA Championship.

Belgium’s Thomas Detry is in last position – 11 over par – after he six-putted the 461-yard par-four sixth hole from 57 feet, despite knocking his first effort to eight feet.

The 31-year-old finished with a quadruple bogey and the most putts on one hole on the PGA Tour in four years.