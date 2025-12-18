Seven nominees for RTÉ Young Sportsperson of the Year award

SEVEN HIGH ACHIEVERS across six different sports have been nominated for the RTÉ Young Sportsperson of the Year award.

There are two swimmers included as Róisín Ní Ríain, who won the award in 2024, is shortlisted for the third year in a row after delivering three silver and two bronze medals at the World Para Swimming Championships. The 20-year-old from Limerick is nominated for the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year award as well.

John Shortt is also recognised for his European Senior and double World Junior gold medals.

The other nominees are Formula 2 race-winner Alex Dunne, European U20 Athletics 400m champion Conor Kelly, Shamrock Rovers double-winner Michael Noonan, World Boxing bronze medallist Patsy Joyce, and Canoe Marathon world champion Sean Butterly.

The RTÉ Sport Awards take place on Saturday, 20 December, and will be shown live on RTÉ One from 8.05pm.

2025 RTÉ Sport Young Sportsperson of the Year – Nominees