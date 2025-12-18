SEVEN HIGH ACHIEVERS across six different sports have been nominated for the RTÉ Young Sportsperson of the Year award.
There are two swimmers included as Róisín Ní Ríain, who won the award in 2024, is shortlisted for the third year in a row after delivering three silver and two bronze medals at the World Para Swimming Championships. The 20-year-old from Limerick is nominated for the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year award as well.
John Shortt is also recognised for his European Senior and double World Junior gold medals.
The other nominees are Formula 2 race-winner Alex Dunne, European U20 Athletics 400m champion Conor Kelly, Shamrock Rovers double-winner Michael Noonan, World Boxing bronze medallist Patsy Joyce, and Canoe Marathon world champion Sean Butterly.
Advertisement
The RTÉ Sport Awards take place on Saturday, 20 December, and will be shown live on RTÉ One from 8.05pm.
2025 RTÉ Sport Young Sportsperson of the Year – Nominees
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Seven nominees for RTÉ Young Sportsperson of the Year award
SEVEN HIGH ACHIEVERS across six different sports have been nominated for the RTÉ Young Sportsperson of the Year award.
There are two swimmers included as Róisín Ní Ríain, who won the award in 2024, is shortlisted for the third year in a row after delivering three silver and two bronze medals at the World Para Swimming Championships. The 20-year-old from Limerick is nominated for the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year award as well.
John Shortt is also recognised for his European Senior and double World Junior gold medals.
The other nominees are Formula 2 race-winner Alex Dunne, European U20 Athletics 400m champion Conor Kelly, Shamrock Rovers double-winner Michael Noonan, World Boxing bronze medallist Patsy Joyce, and Canoe Marathon world champion Sean Butterly.
The RTÉ Sport Awards take place on Saturday, 20 December, and will be shown live on RTÉ One from 8.05pm.
2025 RTÉ Sport Young Sportsperson of the Year – Nominees
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Athletics Best of the best Boxing RTÉ Sport Awards Soccer