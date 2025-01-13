Leinster and Munster win two belting Champions Cup ties, and thoughts on the Hansen verdict
Murray joins Berch and Gav from the train to Bordeaux to chat about a brilliant weekend of Champions Cup rugby. Berch and Gav discuss the learnings, and lack thereof, from the Mack Hansen-match officials controversy.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Leinster and Munster win two belting Champions Cup ties, and thoughts on the Hansen verdict
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Podcast rugby weekly extra