James Crombie/INPHO
Leinster and Munster win two belting Champions Cup ties, and thoughts on the Hansen verdict

Murray joins Berch and Gav from the train to Bordeaux to chat about a brilliant weekend of Champions Cup rugby. Berch and Gav discuss the learnings, and lack thereof, from the Mack Hansen-match officials controversy.
3.29pm, 13 Jan 2025

