Podcast

A brilliant Leinster win, Munster’s lineout shambles, and it's time to talk about Stockdale

Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey reflect on Leinster’s victory over Connacht in Galway, Munster’s error-strewn defeat to the Stormers and Ulster’s bonus-point win over Ospreys. The lads also discuss potential bolters for Ireland’s November squad, which is announced on Wednesday and field a listener’s question about adding more cup competitions to rugby.