This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 14 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ryan Burke 'proud' after being handed Championship debut at 19

The left-back from Dublin featured in Birmingham City’s defeat to Stoke City on Sunday.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 14 Jul 2020, 4:45 PM
41 minutes ago 1,223 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5149951

watford-u18s-v-birmingham-city-u18s-fa-youth-cup-third-round-maurice-rebak-stadium Ryan Burke of Birmingham City (file pic). Source: EMPICS Sport

IRISH YOUNGSTER RYAN Burke has expressed his pride at making his first-team debut for Birmingham City.

The 19-year-old left-back came off the bench in the 72nd minute of Sunday’s 2-0 defeat away to Stoke City in the Championship.

It marked a significant breakthrough for Burke, who has been on Birmingham’s books since joining the club from St Patrick’s Athletic in 2017.

“I can’t even put into words how it felt getting ready to come onto the pitch and stuff like that,” he told the Saints Academy podcast on his former club’s Patreon service. “It’s a weird feeling but it’s one that I’ve just looked forward to for so long. I’m just so happy that I got my opportunity.”

Burke had been an unused substitute in Birmingham City’s three previous outings in the Championship. He was also on the bench earlier this season for games against Portsmouth and Leicester City in the EFL Cup and FA Cup respectively.

The Dubliner finally got a chance to make an impression on Sunday, having been summoned by Steve Spooner and Craig Gardner, who have taken temporary charge following the departure of previous manager Pep Clotet last week.

Burke hopes to feature again as Birmingham aim to ensure that they remain a Championship club for next season. With three games left to play – the first of which is tomorrow night’s home clash with Charlton Athletic – the Blues sit four points above the relegation zone.

“There was just loads of messages from family and friends, and even people you haven’t heard from in a while but would be still close to,” the Ireland U19 international said of the aftermath of his debut. “They’re just congratulating you and you just feel proud to make those people happy. It’s a great feeling to see people who are happy for you like that.

Related Read

14.07.20 Coventry City star targets Ireland senior debut after sealing Championship return

“As soon as I got off the bus and got back to the training ground, I rang my ma and da straightaway. They were just buzzing. To see them that happy and that proud, it makes me feel brilliant. Making your parents that happy and proud of you is something special. I hope I can keep doing that and just keep pushing on in my career.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie