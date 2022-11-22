Saudi Arabia beat tournament fancies Argentina in one of the great World Cup shocks

Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia
SALEM AL-DAWSARI was Saudi Arabia’s hero as they stunned pre-tournament fancies Argentina in one of the great World Cup shocks.
Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia: Wow! Salem Al-Dawsari scores a stunning goal and suddenly Argentina are in big trouble. You can't take your eyes off this! #FifaWorldCup #RTESoccer— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 22, 2022
More to follow…
Reports From Qatar
