All Blacks captain Scott Barrett confirms rugby 'sabbatical' - but he won't be following Ioane to Ireland

NEW ZEALAND CAPTAIN Scott Barrett is to take a non-playing sabbatical from rugby when the All Blacks’ autumn internationals end later this month.

Barrett’s club Crusaders confirmed the news on Thursday as they announced their squad for the 2026 season.

A number of All Blacks stars have taken similar ‘sabbaticals’ in recent years with many choosing to play rugby abroad, including Barrett’s brother Jordie who joined Leinster last season, and New Zealand team-mate Rieko Ioane, who is due to link up with Leo Cullen’s side in the coming weeks.

But Barrett, 31, is set to take a break from rugby, with Crusaders likening it to Codie Taylor’s decision to take six months out of the game following the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

“After a high rugby load over the last few years, Scott Barrett’s sabbatical break has also been confirmed for part of the 2026 season,” Crusaders said.

“Exact dates of his return to the environment aren’t confirmed yet.”

They added: “Barrett has the flexibility to decide at a later point in the season.”

Barrett started last weekend’s Soldier Field win against Ireland, but was forced off injured after just two minutes, and has been ruled out of Saturday’s game against Scotland.