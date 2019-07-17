This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 17 July, 2019
Ireland U17 captain signs first professional contract with Southampton

Seamus Keogh joined the Premier League side’s academy system last summer from Sligo Rovers.

By Cian Roche Wednesday 17 Jul 2019, 4:30 PM
FORMER SLIGO ROVERS midfielder Seamus Keogh has signed his first professional contract with Premier League side, Southampton.

Seamas Keogh Seamus Keogh during the U17 European Championships this summer. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Keogh has captained Ireland at U15 and U17 level and spent the early part of his career at the Bit O’Red before making the switch to England last June.

He joins the club on a two-year deal.

“It’s a feeling that I’ve dreamt of,” the 17-year-old told the club’s official website. “For any young footballer, the main aim is to get a shot at playing first-team football. 

There’s plenty of young Irish players already at the club and they made it so easy for me to settle here.

“I want to continue enjoying my football and see where it takes me.”

Keogh was one of the stars for Colin O’Brien’s side at this year’s U17 European Championships in Ireland.

The teenager joins alongside three other academy youths in signing their first pro deal.

Alex Jankewitz, Christian Norton and Caleb Watts all have put pen to paper ahead of the new season.

Seamus Keogh Keogh representing Ireland at U17 level last November. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“All four lads have signed at the club over the last few years and are relatively new to our programme,” said academy director, Matt Hale.

“Each player is representative of the club’s extensive work in Talent ID, both domestically and in Europe, and we believe we have identified real talent in these four. Their potential is really exciting.”

Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

