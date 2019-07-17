Ireland U17 captain signs first professional contract with Southampton

FORMER SLIGO ROVERS midfielder Seamus Keogh has signed his first professional contract with Premier League side, Southampton.

Seamus Keogh during the U17 European Championships this summer. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Keogh has captained Ireland at U15 and U17 level and spent the early part of his career at the Bit O’Red before making the switch to England last June.

He joins the club on a two-year deal.

“It’s a feeling that I’ve dreamt of,” the 17-year-old told the club’s official website. “For any young footballer, the main aim is to get a shot at playing first-team football.

There’s plenty of young Irish players already at the club and they made it so easy for me to settle here.

“I want to continue enjoying my football and see where it takes me.”

Keogh was one of the stars for Colin O’Brien’s side at this year’s U17 European Championships in Ireland.

The teenager joins alongside three other academy youths in signing their first pro deal.

Alex Jankewitz, Christian Norton and Caleb Watts all have put pen to paper ahead of the new season.

Keogh representing Ireland at U17 level last November. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“All four lads have signed at the club over the last few years and are relatively new to our programme,” said academy director, Matt Hale.

“Each player is representative of the club’s extensive work in Talent ID, both domestically and in Europe, and we believe we have identified real talent in these four. Their potential is really exciting.”

