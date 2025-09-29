Sean Russell resigns as Treaty United manager after less than one season

SEAN RUSSELL HAS resigned as manager of Treaty United in the Women’s Premier Division.

The 42 understands Russell has stepped down due to a lack of clarity around his future at the club, with just two games remaining in the Women’s Premier Division season.

The former League of Ireland player departs after less than one season in charge. First-team coach Craig Madigan has also left the club, with Treaty’s players informed on Monday evening.

It’s understood Russell attempted to open discussions with officials around the club’s plans for next season, and when unsuccessful, felt that he had no choice other than to resign.

Advertisement

The former U17s manager wished to remain in charge for the final two games of the season, but leaves the role effective immediately.

“Treaty United FC today announces that Sean Russell will depart his role as head coach of the women’s first team,” a club statement read.

“The club extends its sincere thanks to Sean for his contributions to the women’s programme.

Treaty CEO Ciara McCormack said: “Sean has been a valued member of our club and has played an important role in building standards for our women’s side on and off the pitch.

“On behalf of everyone at Treaty United, we thank him for his hard work and wish him the very best in his next chapter.”

Russell’s exit comes after a 6-0 defeat to Peamount United at Markets Field on Saturday.

Treaty United are seventh in the Women’s Premier Division table, and round out their campaign against Bohemians and Waterford.

It had been a historic season under Russell’s stewardship, with the club’s record points total achieved while they also reached the FAI Cup semi-final.

It is the second managerial exit in the Women’s Premier Division this month, after Colin Fortune resigned after less than one season in charge of champions Athlone Town.