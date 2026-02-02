Boost for Cork City as Seani Maguire signs new contract at club

CORK CITY HAVE been given a huge boost ahead of their bid to return to the League of Ireland Premier Division after captain Seani Maguire agreed a one-year contract extension.

The experienced striker is understood to have been on the radar of champions Shamrock Rovers following the Leesiders’ relegation.

Derry City had also expressed an interest in bringing the former Republic of Ireland international to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

However, with two weeks to go until the First Division kicks off Maguire has ended any doubt about his future and he cited the influence of new Cork boss Barry Robson as key to his decision.

“Since the manager has come, he has played a big part in outlining how he wants to do things and where he wants this club to get to. He wants us to get back to where this club wants to be and needs to be. Our target for the coming season is to win the First Division and get back into the Premier Division at the first time of asking,” Maguire said.

Robson was understandably thrilled to keep hold of his talisman. “We were clear all along that we did not want him to go anywhere, because we know how good a player and how good a person he is,” he said.

“In the relatively short time I have been at the club, I have seen what Seani brings to the table, so getting him tied down is a really positive step for the club and a statement of our intent.

“There is huge credit due to the owner and the board for making this happen, as getting Seani tied down was at the top of my list when I came to the club. He is one of the best players in the league, but as well as that, he is a really good voice in the dressing, bringing a huge amount of experience to the table. To have his quality on the pitch is huge for us, but also having that experience in our dressing room is something will be invaluable for our younger players.”