South Africa smash New Zealand in Rugby Championship

The Springboks avenged last week’s loss in Auckland.
10.17am, 13 Sep 2025
12

South Africa 43

New Zealand 10

A DOMINANT SOUTH Africa inflicted a record defeat on the All Blacks Saturday, powering to a 43-10 win in a complete performance to reclaim the number one world ranking.

The Springboks overcame a high injury count in Wellington to avenge last week’s 24-17 loss in Auckland and leave the Rugby Championship finely balanced with two rounds remaining.

More to follow…

