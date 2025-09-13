South Africa smash New Zealand in Rugby Championship

South Africa 43

New Zealand 10

A DOMINANT SOUTH Africa inflicted a record defeat on the All Blacks Saturday, powering to a 43-10 win in a complete performance to reclaim the number one world ranking.

The Springboks overcame a high injury count in Wellington to avenge last week’s 24-17 loss in Auckland and leave the Rugby Championship finely balanced with two rounds remaining.

More to follow…

