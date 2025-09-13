The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
South Africa smash New Zealand in Rugby Championship
South Africa 43
New Zealand 10
A DOMINANT SOUTH Africa inflicted a record defeat on the All Blacks Saturday, powering to a 43-10 win in a complete performance to reclaim the number one world ranking.
The Springboks overcame a high injury count in Wellington to avenge last week’s 24-17 loss in Auckland and leave the Rugby Championship finely balanced with two rounds remaining.
More to follow…
– © AFP 2025
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
New Zealand Rugby South Africa Springboks Super Boks