St Patrick's Athletic collaborate with Wolfe Tones to release new jersey

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have collaborated with the famous Irish band, the Wolfe Tones, to release a new third jersey for the 2026/2027 season.

The white jersey, which features a green collar and the name of the band across the chest, was unveiled this morning. The kit also features ‘Pádraig go Brágh,’ a tricolour border.

A video today shows the members of the Wolfe Tones wearing the shirts while performing their song ‘Let the People Sing’ in a pub.

A statement from St Pat’s reads that the lyrics from that song flow “in a spiral pattern from the centre of the jersey.”

“This collaboration,” the statement continues, “Is rooted in a shared local story. The Wolfe Tones got their start in McDowell’s, a St Patrick’s Athletic FC and Inchicore institution, and the band’s members are from the locality and are longstanding season ticket holders. With deep personal ties to the area, this partnership reflects a genuine connection between club, community and culture.”

Speaking at a photoshoot for the new jersey, Brian Warfield of the Wolfe Tones said:

“We’re here celebrating the launch of a new jersey for our local side The Saints and we’re very proud to do so. I think it’s important to support local and that’s why we’ve done this collaboration between The Wolfe Tones and the club.

“I’ve been following St Patrick’s since I was about five or six, I went to the matches with my dad, we were mad Pat’s fans in Inchicore. Our recreation every second week was to go to the home games and some away too if they weren’t too far. Music was always part of our lives and part of football.

“My family, including generations of my grandads and great grandads and my dad, all worked in the Inchicore Works so we have a long history of being part of Inchicore. It’s a wonderful area and we’ve always loved St Pat’s, our connection with The Saints will last forever. Let the people sing.”

The jersey is available for purchase online at Elverys with kids’ jerseys priced at €52 while adult jerseys are €75.