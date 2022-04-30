Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 30 April 2022
Advertisement

Stephanie Meadow on the charge at the Palos Verdes Championship after brilliant front nine

Irishwoman has moved up 18 places on the leaderboard and is three off the pace thru 12 holes of her third round.

By The42 Team Saturday 30 Apr 2022, 10:37 PM
10 minutes ago 153 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5752581
Stephanie Meadow had a sensational front nine.
Image: Presseye/Philip Magowan/INPHO
Stephanie Meadow had a sensational front nine.
Stephanie Meadow had a sensational front nine.
Image: Presseye/Philip Magowan/INPHO

STEPHANIE MEADOW HAS moved up 18 places and into a tie for 12th place thru 12 holes of her third round in the Palos Verdes Championship, rebounding from a 73 in her first round to shoot 68 yesterday and record three birdies to reach the turn in a 3-under, 33 today.

Meadow had an eight-stroke gap to close on leader Hannah Green at hilly Palos Verdes Estates in the first-year event that wraps up the LPGA Tour’s two-week, Los Angeles-area stay and five-event West Coast swing.

She went about her task the right way, getting a birdie on 3, another on 7, a third on 9. Nine pars accompanied that hat-trick of birdies as Meadow closed to within three of leaders, Green and Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh.

Green opened her round with back-to-back bogeys whereas Dryburgh has been in blistering form, birdying five of the first seven holes. She is 7-under thru 11.

Cavan’s Leona Maguire missed the cut after firing two rounds of 74 to finish on six over.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie