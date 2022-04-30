Stephanie Meadow on the charge at the Palos Verdes Championship after brilliant front nine

STEPHANIE MEADOW HAS moved up 18 places and into a tie for 12th place thru 12 holes of her third round in the Palos Verdes Championship, rebounding from a 73 in her first round to shoot 68 yesterday and record three birdies to reach the turn in a 3-under, 33 today.

Meadow had an eight-stroke gap to close on leader Hannah Green at hilly Palos Verdes Estates in the first-year event that wraps up the LPGA Tour’s two-week, Los Angeles-area stay and five-event West Coast swing.

She went about her task the right way, getting a birdie on 3, another on 7, a third on 9. Nine pars accompanied that hat-trick of birdies as Meadow closed to within three of leaders, Green and Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh.

Green opened her round with back-to-back bogeys whereas Dryburgh has been in blistering form, birdying five of the first seven holes. She is 7-under thru 11.

Cavan’s Leona Maguire missed the cut after firing two rounds of 74 to finish on six over.