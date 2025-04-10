Advertisement
More Stories
Dublin's No 1: Stephen Cluxton. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
FreeThe 42 GAA weekly

Can Cluxton defy age and beat rule changes? Is Cork hype justified?

Listen to The 42′s GAA Weekly podcast with Declan Bogue, Fintan O’Toole and Ronan Early.
5.43pm, 10 Apr 2025

DUBLIN FACE WICKLOW on Sunday and it could be the first championship game since 2001 that a fit and available Stephen Cluxton is not selected for his county.

Have age and rule changes caught up with him – or will this most diligent and obsessive player find a way to adapt and thrive in the championship of 2025?

Listen here

Also on today’s pod, are the Cork hurlers worth the hype, or could their manager Pat Ryan be right to have concerns about their second half performance against Tipperary?

And were Antrim right to dig their heels in to ensure their game against Armagh took place in Corrigan Park?

These topics and more will be discussed on GAA Weekly, the podcast which seeks to take a different perspective on our national sports.

Instead of taking an around-the-grounds approach where we try to cover as many games and talking points as possible, we put a sharp focus on two or three subjects – and lean into the considerable experience of our GAA writers Declan Bogue and Fintan O’Toole to bring as much insight and detail as we can.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie