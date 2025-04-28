Aligned calendar concerns, Liverpool's 20th title and LOI madness
David, Shane and Gavin gather at the mics for a passionate debate surrounding the aligned football calendar. The lads also reflect on Liverpool claiming their 20th league title and attempt to get their heads around the number of clubs in the League of Ireland title race.
