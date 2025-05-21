Are fans getting shafted? Ulster's big signing, Munster's lineout, and Leinster's lesson
James Tracy, Murray and Gav discuss Ulster’s impending signing of a world-leading loosehead in Angus Bell. The lads chat about the fixing of next year’s France-Ireland Six Nations game for a Thursday night, fielding frustrations from match-going supporters about attending Ireland games.
