Prendergast's intent, O'Brien's clearout, and Leinster's D
James Tracy joins Murray Kinsella for a deep dive on Leinster’s URC final win over the Bulls. The lads discuss the scrum battle, lineout contest, Leinster’s kicking, and how thy combined a brutal edge with technical accuracy.
