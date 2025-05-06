Advertisement
Making sense of Leinster's underperformance, and Bordeaux add mettle to the magic

Berch, Murray and Gav review the Champions Cup semi-finals, where Northampton Saints produced one of the greatest performances in the history of the competition to upset an off-colour and confounding Leinster side at the Aviva Stadium.
2.29pm, 6 May 2025

