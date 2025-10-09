Blathnaid Raleigh on the aftermath of a rape trial and the two sides of sport
In this week’s podcast, Sinead and Gavin talk to Bláthnaid Raleigh. In July 2019, Bláthnaid was raped by Jonathan Moran at a house party in Galway. Back in their hometown of Mullingar, Bláthnaid would spend the next five years living with the effects; her attacker, unable to be identified for legal reasons, continued his life working, socialising and playing rugby, before he was jailed in July 2024. Today, Bláthnaid talks about the attack, and its devastating impact on her life and family.
