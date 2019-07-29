This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 29 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Love The42? Become a member and support your favourite sports news source

Members will receive a load of cool benefits but – relax, comment section – nothing will change on the site.

By Adrian Russell Monday 29 Jul 2019, 10:00 AM
4 minutes ago 153 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4726900

hurling_ad

TODAY, THE42 BEGINS an exciting new phase as we launch our membership scheme.

You know us, we don’t usually like to brag; but over the past nine years, we’ve become Ireland’s favourite online sports news source and your go-to place for proper analysis, interesting long-reads, breaking news and lively conversation.

Now, we want to produce even more of all that, with your support.

But don’t worry! Nothing will change on The42 website — this is not a paywall or a subscription service. If you don’t want to part with any cash and become a member, for whatever reason, your experience on The42 will be just the same. The app you use every day will merely continue to improve and grow.

However, if the idea of supporting Irish sports journalism, enjoying even more access to some of the best writers in the country and getting exciting, extra benefits is interesting, then, as Con Houlihan would have said, read on.

So what do you get? As well as being a part of the membership community, you’ll have  access to:

  • a series of brand-new member-only podcasts, the first two of which are available now: Behind The Lines, a series of longform interviews with some of the biggest names in sports journalism; and The Football Family, a collection of in-depth conversations with Irish football personalities at home and abroad.
  • The much-loved The42 Rugby Weekly podcast will continue to be available to everyone but we’ll have extra episodes, events, newsletters and private groups for members who want to get the most out of the upcoming Rugby World Cup and beyond. 
  • entry to a monthly draw with big prizes. For August we have a pair of best-seat-in-the-house premium tickets for the All-Ireland hurling final with accommodation in the four-star, city-centre Brooks Hotel with bed and breakfast and an evening meal.  Game on, Ger. 
  • new and exclusive off-platform newsletters from our reporters and editors, giving you a behind-the-scenes insight into our newsroom and the beats we cover each day
  • patron-only events throughout the year and around the country with some of sport’s biggest name
  • Town Hall meetings for members where we discuss our editorial decisions and plans, as well as big topics in Irish sport and listen to your feedback 
  • discounts on some nice merchandise, our books and tickets
  • A membership pack stuffed with nice bits and pieces and a letter from us

The42MembersLogo

You can get all that, and much more as we react to your member feedback, for just a fiver a month and you can quit whenever you want.

Even better, you can kick in €42 for the entire year. (No, we couldn’t resist picking that figure, sadly.)

To join simply click here for more details and follow the simple instructions.

Support The42; join the club.

Become A Member

 

 

 

 

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell  / The42 Editor
adrian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie