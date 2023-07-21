FAQ: How do I subscribe to The 42, and how does the paywall work?

IN JANUARY, WE announced our decision to introduce a paywall on The 42.

This move to a subscription model has been happening on a phased basis since then, and is now fully rolled out wherever you read The 42, whether that is on our website or on our iOS or our Android app.

Below are some of the most frequently asked questions we have received in relation to the paywall. If you have any other questions or feedback, please email us directly at subscriptions@the42.ie so that we can help you.

***

Why should I subscribe?

The 42 has been delivering quality Irish sports journalism for over a decade, and is committed to bringing you closer to the stories that matter through the analysis, insight and storytelling of our award-winning team.

Advertisement

Your subscription ensures that we can deliver even more of our best work for you, and continue informing, analysing, entertaining, criticising, and celebrating.

Only paid subscribers have unlimited access to all of the content produced and published on The 42 — our news, analysis, feature writing and podcasts.

How do I subscribe?

Our annual plan, which represents the best value, costs €60 per year, while our monthly plan costs €7.99 per month.

To see more details on the plans, and to unlock all of our content, visit the42.ie/subscribe.

What happens if I don’t want to pay right now?

We think that €5 a month for access to all of our work represents great value, and we hope you get enough value out of our work to make it worthwhile paying for.

If you choose not to subscribe right now, you will still be able to access and enjoy a limited amount of articles. All you will need to do is create a free account to access these pieces.

If I only have a free account, what articles are available, and what articles are not?

We know that many people come to The 42 because we serve up the latest sports news as it happens. Free accounts have access to our news articles for a short time while it is a breaking story, but will not be able to access news articles after that initial time period has passed.

All Feature articles and Analysis articles, as well as our Podcasts, are exclusive to our subscribers and are not available to free accounts at any time.

***

As above, if you have any other questions or feedback, please email us directly at subscriptions@the42.ie so that we can help you.

Thank you for your continued support,

Niall Kelly

Editor, The 42