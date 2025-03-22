Tipperary rally from eight points down to edge out dead rubber with Clare

Tipperary 0-22

Clare 1-18

Stephen Barry reports from FBD Semple Stadium

TIPPERARY NEVER LED until the fourth and final minute of added time but Darragh Stakelum completed their perfectly timed charge for a one-point win over Clare.

The Banner were eight points ahead with 24 minutes remaining but playing into the wind, they were outscored 0-13 to 0-4.

Tipp were already guaranteed a League final berth and will carry that momentum into the decider against Cork in a fortnight.

Both teams rotated for this dead-rubber derby in front of 6,351 fans at Semple Stadium. Some of that was enforced with David Fitzgerald, Peter Duggan, and Alan Tynan suspended while Liam Cahill rested their three U20 hurlers, including top scorer Darragh McCarthy.

Brian Lohan handed full debuts to Daithí Lohan and Shane Woods in defence and a late call-up for Aron Shanagher among five changes. Cahill made seven, giving first League starts of 2025 to Noel McGrath and Conor Bowe.

With so many changes and so little at stake, the opening quarter featured a handful of unforced errors and more wides than scores.

Wing-backs David McInerney and Brian McGrath traded the opening points. After a couple of Clare frees, Dylan Walsh’s terrific control and a long-range Ronan Maher effort brought them level again.

A clever Tony Kelly point edged the Banner back ahead before Jake Morris had an equaliser annulled by the linesman for fouling John Conlon in the build-up.

Tipp full-back Eoghan Connolly converted a pair of lengthy frees into the wind as the conversion rate improved.

Clare went in ahead thanks to points from Seán Rynne, Robin Mounsey, and Kelly; the latter raising a huge cheer from the travelling crowd after robbing the sliotar from Brian McGrath for the closing score. 0-10 to 0-8 at half-time.

Tipp turned to benefit from the wind but Clare charged out of the blocks. From the throw-in, Rynne fed Mark Rodgers, who dispatched a tidy flick to the net.

Further points from half-time substitute David Reidy, Shanagher, rampaging full-back Conor Cleary, and a Rodgers free extended their lead to eight; 1-14 to 0-9.

A triple substitution seemed to spark something in Tipp. Stakelum scored from his first touch and Jason Forde added three more, including two frees.

There were also a couple of goal chances. Bowe’s hard work sent Morris through but Eibhear Quilligan saved superbly. Then, Noel McGrath’s dropping shot escaped Quilligan but Adam Hogan scampered back to take it off the line.

Gearóid O’Connor and Morris extended the scoring streak to six in a row as the deficit was trimmed to two. Kelly snapped the run from a quickly taken free but O’Connor’s hook led to a brilliant Morris score to keep the momentum rolling.

A pair of Forde frees brought them level, 0-18 to 1-15, before Shanagher’s brace restored Clare’s lead. They were pegged back halfway through the four added minutes when Connolly’s shot travelled between the posts before being brought down by Quilligan.

They won it at the death when Stakelum emerged from a ruck to slot the clincher.

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 0-9 (7f, 1 65); Eoghan Connolly 0-3 (2f); Jake Morris 0-2, Darragh Stakelum 0-2; Ronan Maher, Brian McGrath, Noel McGrath, Conor Bowe, Dylan Walsh, Gearóid O’Connor 0-1.

Scorers for Clare: Mark Rodgers 1-5 (0-4f); Tony Kelly 0-5 (2f); Aron Shanagher 0-3; Conor Cleary 0-1, David McInerney 0-1, Robin Mounsey 0-1, Seán Rynne 0-1, David Reidy 0-1.

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

4. Michael Breen (Ballina), 3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), 2. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

7. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain), 5. Joe Caesar (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs), 9. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

10. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s), 12. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 13. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)

11. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), 14. Jason Forde (Silvermines), 15. Dylan Walsh (Ballingarry)

Subs

22. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill) for B McGrath (46)

26. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields) for Connors (46)

21. Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy) for Kennedy (46)

20. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens) for Walsh (51)

18. Seán Kenneally (Moneygall) for Bowe (63)

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley), 4. Shane Woods (Inagh-Kilnamona)

5. Daithí Lohan (Wolfe Tones na Sionna), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 7. David McInerney (Tulla)

8. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin), 9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

10. Tony Kelly (Ballyea, captain), 11. Robin Mounsey (Ruan), 12. Seán Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona)

18. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones na Sionna), 14. Shane Meehan (Banner), 15. Mark Rodgers (Scariff)

Subs

23. David Reidy (Éire Óg Ennis) for Mounsey (h-t)

20. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones na Sionna) for McInerney (47)

24. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Meehan (53)

22. Patrick Crotty (Scariff) for Rynne (64)

26. Paddy Donnellan (Broadford) for Malone (70+2)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)