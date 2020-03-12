Tipperary not expected to encounter problems on return from Spain tomorrow

THE TIPPERARY HURLERS are set to fly home from their training camp in Alicante, Spain tomorrow.

Liam Sheedy’s squad flew out to Spain on Monday after “consideration of travel guidance” in light of the spread of coronavirus around mainland Europe.

Last night the government advised Irish citizens to “exercise a high degree of caution” in travelling to Spain and recommended against non-essential travel to Madrid and other northern areas of the country.

Minister for Health Simon Conveney also told Irish people currently in Spain to monitor developments closely and follow the advice of local authorities.

It has become the second-worst hit European country after Italy following a surge in confirmed cases. 2,300 cases of the virus were discovered in Spain by Wednesday, a rise of more than 600 in 24 hours.

Tipperary are based in Campoamor near Alicante in the south east of the country, where they also travelled to for a training camp last year.

A Tipperary spokesperson understood that no members of the squad were showing symptoms of the virus since he was last in touch with them yesterday.

They are not expected to encounter any problems in travelling home from Alicante tomorrow.

It will be the last time the Premier squad will be together for the foreseeable future after the GAA’s decision to suspend all activities until 29 March.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!